Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake by $4.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Ancora Advisors Stake in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Has Trimmed by $4.25 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 66,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 207,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 612,377 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 82.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 44,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,523 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 35,294 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 97,482 shares to 126,086 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,941 shares to 138,701 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $158.63 million for 18.65 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

