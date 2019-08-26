Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Upped Stake by $640,274 as Stock Declined; Keybank National Association Position in Henry Schein (HSIC) Decreased by $6.05 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 20,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 81,270 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 60,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 1.83M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 100,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 98,098 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 198,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 686,024 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 12,310 shares to 149,947 shares, valued at $22.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 97,360 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 0.92% or 413,152 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co invested in 58,046 shares. Ghp Advsrs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 17,685 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc stated it has 45,977 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 27,654 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking accumulated 0.03% or 139,855 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 140,760 shares. 21,213 were accumulated by Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cove Street Ltd Liability Com holds 1.04% or 140,800 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 20,159 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 40,886 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,673 shares to 26,869 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 4,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,341 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Co has invested 1.48% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 22,061 are held by Everence Cap Mngmt. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 526,957 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt holds 13,566 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 23,001 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp has 273,057 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 132,266 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Bancshares & Tru Of Newtown reported 21,191 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 0.08% or 2.81M shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Stock Yards Natl Bank Com has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Estabrook Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 84,560 are held by Hudock Gp Limited Co. Advisory Networks has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 20,919 shares.