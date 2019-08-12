Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Advisory Services Network Decreased Holding

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 7,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 66,351 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 74,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 618,581 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,562 shares to 5,854 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 25,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc owns 41.40 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 371,748 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Asset Management has 51,550 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 700 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bollard Group Incorporated Limited Company invested in 447,013 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 1.52 million were reported by Strs Ohio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.15% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 179,132 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Com owns 2,390 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 1.77M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.01% or 1.29M shares. 10,338 were accumulated by Umb Natl Bank N A Mo.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

