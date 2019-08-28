Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Cut Stake by $390,228 as Share Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.07. About 9.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 1.63M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Company invested in 16,052 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 12,707 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 30,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1,300 shares. Citigroup reported 922,083 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 151,917 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability invested in 27,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 580 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 2,084 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.02% or 2,124 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 759,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Korea-based Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.1% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Iowa Commercial Bank reported 9,974 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,615 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,851 shares to 13,011 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

