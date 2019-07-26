Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Stake; Twele Capital Management Has Cut Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake by $3.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 552,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, up from 497,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 2.06 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 341,652 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares to 139,784 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 255,500 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 0.01% or 15,400 shares. 31,200 are held by Monetary Mgmt Gru. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc reported 43,769 shares stake. Management Professionals invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Co has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advsr reported 448,321 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Tctc Lc has 333,955 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co accumulated 24,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc reported 1,000 shares stake. Moreover, L & S Advsrs has 0.16% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 33,467 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 13,104 shares. Addison Company has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,687 are held by First Manhattan. Smithfield Com holds 3,255 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York accumulated 32,038 shares. First Natl Trust Com holds 0.05% or 15,425 shares. Chatham Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.13% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 1.54% or 3.47 million shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department owns 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2,200 shares. 598,918 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.17% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 201,809 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 143,255 shares. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 10,555 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv holds 16,520 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13,566 shares.

