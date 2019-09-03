Ppl (PPL) Share Price Declined While Moors & Cabot Has Lowered Its Position by $617,117; Ws Management Lllp Lifted Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position by $5.97 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 3.48 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 205,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 303,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 97,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 2.78M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,463 shares to 71,641 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 152,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,375 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $434.91M for 12.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 107,850 shares to 181,750 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 164,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

