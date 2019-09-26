PPL (PPL) Reaches $31.40 After 3.00% Up Move; First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)’s Sentiment Is 0.48

The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 549,146 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOWThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $22.68B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $32.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PPL worth $680.37M more.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.48 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 10 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 21 cut down and sold their positions in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The hedge funds in our database now own: 8.45 million shares, up from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 18 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.68 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Among 3 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 6.15% above currents $31.4 stock price. PPL had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.58 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $321.28 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 31.62 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. holds 1.15% of its portfolio in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II for 756,692 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.95 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 129,337 shares. The Texas-based Q Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 28,964 shares.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 32,129 shares traded. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $36,407 activity.