Ppl (PPL) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc; Cordasco Financial Network Decreased Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position as Market Value Rose

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 1.06M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 133,960 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.93M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 21,638 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 1,185 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,016 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 2,366 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests stated it has 0.43% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 2,000 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 1.16 million shares. Hemenway Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 3,345 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial reported 132 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 33,289 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 23,288 shares in its portfolio. Twin Management stated it has 18,420 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,858 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.99 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 10,970 shares to 10,094 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 33,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,360 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).