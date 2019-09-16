Ppl (PPL) Holding Has Increased by Energy Income Partners Llc; Wunderlich Securities Increased Stake in B. Riley Wealth Management (PFLT) as Market Value Declined

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFLT) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 33,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 226,011 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 192,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 168,447 shares traded or 15.16% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 182,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49M, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 82,963 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $79.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 508,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,495 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability has 111,975 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Pcl has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 699,296 shares. King Wealth owns 7,650 shares. Smithfield Trust Commerce holds 0.01% or 4,565 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 105 shares. Regions invested in 1.17M shares. Town Country Commercial Bank Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company invested 0.58% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gam Ag has 125,359 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 130,581 are held by Goelzer Invest. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,066 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates has 2.61M shares. Next Grp accumulated 1,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 30,000 shares. 4,476 are held by Assetmark Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $898,547 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $117,343 was bought by PENN ARTHUR H. Efrat Aviv had bought 8,200 shares worth $98,817.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 18,000 shares. 172,895 were accumulated by Blackrock. Fmr invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,190 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 750 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,192 shares. Ares Ltd holds 54,248 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 53,889 shares. D E Shaw & Com owns 60,500 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). First Allied Advisory has 18,981 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 200,775 shares. Yakira Capital Management holds 0.12% or 54,334 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (EEM) by 19,766 shares to 10,829 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 3,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,012 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (DIA).