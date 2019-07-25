Ppl (PPL) Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Lifted Stake; Findlay Park Partners Llp Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 502,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.24M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $227.38. About 791,585 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 389,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21.16 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671.57M, up from 20.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 1.70 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 369,925 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $51.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 767,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL Corporation: An Unexpected Value For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPL is named a Best Place to Work for people with disabilities for second straight year – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited holds 461,422 shares. Mondrian Invest Prns stated it has 1,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny owns 1,650 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 1.23M shares. Utah Retirement reported 136,260 shares. Conning has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Sei Invs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). North Star Inv Mngmt reported 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund stated it has 14,334 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 11,111 shares. Wright Ser holds 0.41% or 31,667 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 336,124 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Air Products And Chemicals’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Products to build second California liquid hydrogen production plant – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products and Chemicals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $611.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).