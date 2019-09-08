Ppl (PPL) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined; Marshall Wace Llp Upped Its Stake in Mirati Therapeut (MRTX) by $339,669 as Stock Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeut (MRTX) by 2326.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 4,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Mirati Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 550,725 shares traded or 12.20% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 96.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 131,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 4,887 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155,000, down from 136,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.85M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL)

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 63,781 shares to 154,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 103,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,389 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $96.28 million activity. $18.64M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,284 shares to 27,658 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

