Ppl (PPL) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Raised Its Stake; Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Regal Beloit (RBC) as Stock Value Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 162,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.57 million, up from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 3.47M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,531 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.78. About 174,072 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Investment Incorporated reported 0.47% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg stated it has 64,611 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 16,228 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 21,392 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Lc has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt owns 0.55% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 173,529 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 44,889 shares. Aimz Inv Ltd Company stated it has 15,250 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 250 shares. 669 were reported by Parkside Bank & Trust. The New York-based Miller Howard has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Advisory Services Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 36,982 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 11,662 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 11,910 shares stake. Energ Income Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.21M shares for 1.74% of their portfolio.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 5,163 shares to 2,680 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings by 357,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.22M for 12.46 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

