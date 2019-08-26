Ppl (PPL) Holder Shell Asset Management Co Has Cut Stake; As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Central Securities Boosted Holding

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 74,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 52,342 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 127,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 3.88 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

