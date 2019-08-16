Ppl (PPL) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Lowered Holding by $617,117; Wildcat Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 12/04/2018 – Elevation’s McNamee: Erosion of Trust in Facebook Is Staggering (Video); 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It; 29/03/2018 – Brexit donor Arron Banks says Information Commissioner supports remaining in the EU; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: ‘Will Investigate All Apps That Had Access to Large Amounts of Information’; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 3.32 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST

