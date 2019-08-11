Ppl (PPL) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Cut Its Holding by $617,117 as Stock Price Declined; M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Q Global Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.95 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 195,084 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU)

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,335 shares to 11,874 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 203,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has 0.24% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 17,500 shares. Kessler Inv Gp Ltd invested in 26,710 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Los Angeles Equity Incorporated has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 660,019 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bokf Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 130,377 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 293,247 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 95,467 shares stake. Meritage Port invested in 173,873 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 198 shares. Numerixs Tech reported 95,200 shares. Pennsylvania-based Addison has invested 0.17% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tompkins Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Brookstone Cap Management invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Covington Mgmt reported 250 shares.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Utilities Stocks Pre-Market Movers – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,686 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Globeflex LP reported 20,270 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 23,384 shares. Gratia Capital Lc holds 5.69% or 55,686 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has 83,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 31,177 shares or 0.02% of the stock. James Invest Research Incorporated owns 22,930 shares. 41,652 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 69,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,274 shares stake. Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 25,028 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 12,881 are held by Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 11,522 shares or 0.01% of the stock.