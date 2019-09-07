Ppl (PPL) Holder Moors & Cabot Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Hl Financial Services Decreased Its Stake by $1.09 Million

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 13,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 739,723 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.77 million, down from 753,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.70 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 3,943 shares to 49,161 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.6% or 25,099 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd has 4,551 shares. Grace White New York, a New York-based fund reported 43,427 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt accumulated 73,960 shares. Vista Capital Prns owns 3,730 shares. James Investment Incorporated reported 156,820 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stevens First Principles Invest holds 48,791 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Assets Management Ltd, California-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Hwg Holdings Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,158 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc owns 221,959 shares. Security Natl Tru holds 2.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 113,542 shares. Mcmillion Capital accumulated 45,742 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan Assocs has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic Intll has 1.42% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 219,430 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sage Financial has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Income Partners invested 1.64% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ledyard Bancorporation owns 14,130 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc invested in 1,988 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.24% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 11,417 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation accumulated 11,434 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 9,517 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Van Eck Assocs holds 0% or 2,722 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Tru has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 127,290 were accumulated by Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 3,712 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 57,119 shares to 104,020 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 12,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).