Ppl (PPL) Holder M&T Bank Cut Position as Share Price Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Holding in Ppl (PPL) Has Lowered by $39.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp analyzed 36,552 shares as the company's stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 146,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 182,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 3.44M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd analyzed 1.26 million shares as the company's stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 278,769 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 3.44M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 4,887 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has 90,612 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv Corp accumulated 76,919 shares. Huber Lc has 0.16% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 46,500 shares. First Manhattan Co owns 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1,687 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks owns 12,967 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 56 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na has 0.19% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 46,151 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 3,050 shares stake. Old Republic Interest Corporation holds 1.67M shares. Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 0.08% or 64,566 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Trust has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.42% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 526,957 shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,715 shares to 21,920 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 81,243 shares to 123,343 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 206,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

