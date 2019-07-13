Ppl (PPL) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $390,228; East Coast Asset Management Has Upped Heico New (HEI.A) Stake by $307,020

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, up from 199,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $106.59. About 281,665 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mgmt Company Lc invested in 0.2% or 55,441 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hightower Lc accumulated 157,436 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.22% or 1.52 million shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.12% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Palladium Prtnrs owns 12,847 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.4% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Raymond James And Associate holds 2.88M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated holds 341,213 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 34,552 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 72,385 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 12,487 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,283 shares to 49,708 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

