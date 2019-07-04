PPL (PPL) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Has 0.79 Sentiment

Analysts expect PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.82% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. PPL’s profit would be $404.18 million giving it 13.88 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, PPL Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 2.07 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Inc (FOF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 11 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 14 sold and reduced their equity positions in Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.06 million shares, down from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.11% or 28,900 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 109,746 shares. Churchill Corporation holds 41,123 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First National Tru owns 15,425 shares. Kessler Inv Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,710 shares. Rare Limited invested in 6,973 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Country Club Tru Na holds 0.68% or 183,037 shares in its portfolio. Pure Finance Advisors Incorporated accumulated 9,852 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 20,919 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 29,739 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 700 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 11,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.44 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PPL Electric Utilities named 2019 Investor-Owned Utility of the Year by SEPA – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PPL Corp. (PPL) Announces Vincent Sorgi as President & COO – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Utilities Poised For Big Upsides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 10 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 7 by Evercore. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, January 14. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 56,163 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) has declined 1.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FOF Shifts To Fixed-Income Weightings – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FOF: A Closed-End Fund Of Funds For Diversified CEF Exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RIV: Decent Alpha, But Concerns Remain – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers closed-end funds declares monthly distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for July, August and September 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. for 165,313 shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 43,089 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 57,282 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,950 shares.