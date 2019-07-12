PPL (PPL) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Sentiment Is 1.09

Analysts expect PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.82% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. PPL’s profit would be $405.64 million giving it 13.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, PPL Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 3.91 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 166 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 152 reduced and sold stakes in Ipg Photonics Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 32.72 million shares, down from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ipg Photonics Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 123 Increased: 114 New Position: 52.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.06 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 36.16% or $0.81 from last year’s $2.24 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $73.99 million for 24.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.20% EPS growth.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and makes a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products.