PPL (PPL) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; Amc Networks (AMCX)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Analysts expect PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.82% from last quarter's $0.55 EPS. PPL's profit would be $404.12 million giving it 13.61 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, PPL Corporation's analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 814,836 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500.

Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 134 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 131 decreased and sold their positions in Amc Networks Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 50.70 million shares, up from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amc Networks Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 108 Increased: 85 New Position: 49.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PPL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.00 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable televisionÂ’s brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, National Networks; and International and Other. It has a 7.31 P/E ratio. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. for 65,008 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 806,356 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 1.97% invested in the company for 37,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.31% in the stock. Origin Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 220,193 shares.

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 2.07% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.93 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $107.36 million for 7.22 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.41% negative EPS growth.