PPL Corporation (PPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 30 21.97 721.59M 2.57 11.54 CMS Energy Corporation 62 3.59 281.91M 2.10 27.68

Table 1 highlights PPL Corporation and CMS Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CMS Energy Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PPL Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. PPL Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CMS Energy Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has PPL Corporation and CMS Energy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 2,386,210,317.46% 15.7% 4.2% CMS Energy Corporation 451,923,693.49% 12.1% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.55 beta indicates that PPL Corporation is 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation’s beta is 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PPL Corporation are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CMS Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PPL Corporation and CMS Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 CMS Energy Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

PPL Corporation has a 6.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33.33. Meanwhile, CMS Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $65.75, while its potential upside is 2.49%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PPL Corporation is looking more favorable than CMS Energy Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PPL Corporation and CMS Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 95.6%. About 0.21% of PPL Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26%

For the past year PPL Corporation has weaker performance than CMS Energy Corporation

Summary

PPL Corporation beats CMS Energy Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.