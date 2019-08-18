PPL Corporation (PPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)

This is a contrast between PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 31 2.76 N/A 2.57 11.54 Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.91 N/A 0.20 12.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PPL Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation. Atlantic Power Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PPL Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PPL Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2% Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

PPL Corporation has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Atlantic Power Corporation has a 0.93 beta which is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PPL Corporation are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Atlantic Power Corporation has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atlantic Power Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PPL Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Atlantic Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PPL Corporation has a 8.81% upside potential and an average price target of $32.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of PPL Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 61.3% of Atlantic Power Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.21% of PPL Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Atlantic Power Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14%

For the past year PPL Corporation has weaker performance than Atlantic Power Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PPL Corporation beats Atlantic Power Corporation.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.