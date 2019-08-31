PPL Corporation (PPL) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Contrasting side by side

Both PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 31 2.76 N/A 2.57 11.54 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PPL Corporation and Ellomay Capital Ltd. Ellomay Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PPL Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PPL Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellomay Capital Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

PPL Corporation’s current beta is 0.55 and it happens to be 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s 0.93 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PPL Corporation are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Ellomay Capital Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PPL Corporation and Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

PPL Corporation’s upside potential is 9.98% at a $32.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PPL Corporation and Ellomay Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 14%. Insiders owned 0.21% of PPL Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24%

For the past year PPL Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PPL Corporation beats Ellomay Capital Ltd.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.