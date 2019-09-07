PPL Corporation (PPL) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Comparison side by side

Both PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 31 2.74 N/A 2.57 11.54 Edison International 65 1.99 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights PPL Corporation and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2% Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

PPL Corporation has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edison International’s 0.16 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PPL Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Edison International’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Edison International’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PPL Corporation and Edison International’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Edison International 0 3 4 2.57

PPL Corporation’s upside potential is 9.10% at a $32.5 average target price. On the other hand, Edison International’s potential upside is 3.65% and its average target price is $73.57. Based on the data given earlier, PPL Corporation is looking more favorable than Edison International, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PPL Corporation and Edison International are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 88.1% respectively. PPL Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.21%. Competitively, 0.06% are Edison International’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3%

For the past year PPL Corporation has weaker performance than Edison International

Summary

PPL Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Edison International.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.