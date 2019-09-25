Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stock Value Declined While Symons Capital Management Raised Position; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 9,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,392 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 52,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 11.20M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 5.52 million shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,324 shares to 75,466 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,361 shares, and cut its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.49% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Epoch Inv Prns Inc invested in 4.99M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Verity And Verity Limited accumulated 7,645 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 134,433 shares. Security Trust has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 1,565 are held by Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Limited. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc invested in 251,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chicago Equity, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,010 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 15,911 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 10,113 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Company holds 0.12% or 6,554 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 752,141 shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,702 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,964 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc invested in 36,798 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.14% or 189,250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 505,575 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability reported 7,949 shares. Primecap Ca stated it has 1.98M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Confluence Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gp, New York-based fund reported 539,980 shares. 8.83 million are owned by American Century Companies. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc holds 0.95% or 288,219 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory owns 2,524 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,135 shares. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Assetmark Inc has 2,545 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel reported 61,636 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 21.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.