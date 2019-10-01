Ppl Corp. (PPL) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Upped Holding; Arosa Capital Management LP Stake In Conocophillips (COP) Was Lifted

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 6.58 million shares traded or 60.06% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 496,698 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30 million, up from 445,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 5.65M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 700,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 368,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Workhorse Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Company Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,372 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Incorporated has 0.16% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Van Den Berg Mngmt I Incorporated reported 18,040 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.43% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 157,785 shares. Sol Management Commerce owns 0.2% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 12,100 shares. Arosa Cap LP invested 4.78% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 4,904 shares. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,167 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 477,658 shares. Davis R M reported 323,185 shares. Highstreet Asset owns 16,153 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mercer Advisers holds 0.31% or 7,937 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 38,165 shares. Sfe Counsel, a California-based fund reported 13,289 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. by 22,490 shares to 262,860 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 50,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,598 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).