Ppl Corp. (PPL) Share Value Declined While Cullen Capital Management Decreased by $623,100 Its Holding; Natus Medical Del (BABY) Market Value Rose While Starboard Value LP Lowered by $14.20 Million Its Position

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 107,190 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 127,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 6.11M shares traded or 49.81% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 567,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The hedge fund held 563,329 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF ITS NOMINEES AND FOR REMOVAL OF CO’S CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys New 1% Position in Natus Medical; 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL – PROPOSING TO REMOVE NATUS’S CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | grass twin | K173690 | 03/09/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2018 EPS 68c-EPS 73c; 21/05/2018 – Nox Medical Achieves Success in Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natus Neurology; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS “REFRAIN FROM VOTING FOR REMOVAL OF CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST”; 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS CLAIMS FOR INFRINGEMENT BY NATUS NEUROLOGY; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC BABY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.62, REV VIEW $536.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.57M for 12.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 148,804 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank owns 14,130 shares. 15,425 are owned by First Natl Trust. Daiwa Group accumulated 28,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Inc has 0.05% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 18,902 shares. Asset Management One Company Limited, Japan-based fund reported 628,199 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 136,750 shares. Kistler holds 10,188 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc reported 10,711 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 75,509 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc invested in 0.11% or 56,686 shares. 53,110 were reported by Fdx Advisors.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 131,080 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $66.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendas Real Estate Investmen by 591,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF).

