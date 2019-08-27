Ppl Corp. (PPL) Share Price Declined While Opus Investment Management Decreased Stake by $620,000; Filament Has Cut Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $533,700 as Stock Declined

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $12.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.71. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video)

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 81,142 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 101,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 1.31M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 136,188 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 75,533 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. 2,142 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Daiwa Secs Inc reported 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.76% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 127,745 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.05% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 660,019 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Rech has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 158,259 shares. Axa reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 164,421 shares. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 173,780 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2019: PBA,PPL.TO,KMI,KML.TO,FET,CPST – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.