Ppl Corp. (PPL) Holding Held by Symons Capital Management Inc; Hbk Sorce Advisory Boosted Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $427,680

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 7,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 53,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 45,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated accumulated 1.07% or 196,289 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 572 shares. 974,448 were reported by Reaves W H And. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 33,700 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust invested in 0.06% or 11,760 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 536,600 shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.3% or 10.99M shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gam Ag invested in 125,359 shares. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.02% or 148,804 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 21,000 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. by 22,490 shares to 262,860 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,769 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 3,826 shares to 21,895 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,302 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 184,975 are held by Pillar Pacific Capital Management. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 43,122 shares. West Family Investments Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 120,000 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 592,082 shares. 114,807 are held by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Gamble Jones Counsel, California-based fund reported 267,359 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc owns 30,409 shares. Howard Cap invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 5,783 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management holds 43,950 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh invested in 818,137 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd owns 2.17 million shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.62% or 37,920 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 54,084 shares.