Ppl Com Stk (PPL) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $776,891; Light Street Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 377,780 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37 million, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.31. About 180,950 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares to 593,135 shares, valued at $51.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee also sold $1.68 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 241 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc has 1,171 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 65,043 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 35,910 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 16,930 shares stake. Private Ocean Llc holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd invested in 409,200 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 238 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,844 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP reported 7,001 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oppenheimer And owns 12,458 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 32,274 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 235,768 shares. 18,113 were reported by Sfe Investment Counsel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers accumulated 0% or 3,520 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co owns 1.54% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 3.47M shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.05% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 26,749 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 278,769 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Haverford accumulated 0.01% or 16,066 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Rare Infra Limited invested in 0.02% or 6,973 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 229,897 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 211 shares. Lpl Fin has 526,957 shares. 663,094 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation. Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 8,649 shares. Stifel Financial reported 633,569 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv accumulated 556,407 shares or 1.6% of the stock.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PPL Corp (PPL) PT Raised to $34 at Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.