Ppl Com (PPL) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Lifted Position by $366,792; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 974,448 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22 million, up from 962,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL)

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “STMP or BABA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 63,729 shares to 916,805 shares, valued at $76.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc. Cl A by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).