Ppl Com (PPL) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $3.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Novare Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $316,790 as Stock Value Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, down from 107,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 2.87M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 99,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,407 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 655,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 1.99 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,440 shares to 57,140 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.59 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 26,193 shares to 299,242 shares, valued at $21.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mrc Global Inc Com (NYSE:MRC) by 81,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,980 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In Com (NYSE:AEO).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

