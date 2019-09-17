Ppl Com (PPL) Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; Cutter & Company Brokerage Lowered Walmart (WMT) Holding by $9.77 Million

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 88,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 104,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 1.14M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Walmart To Neg On Flipkart Announcement; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 08/05/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart scraps online grocery delivery tie-ups with Uber, Lyft; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump 33%; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 72,120 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 84,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.48B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. It is down 3.31% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.64M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 11,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership has invested 5.63% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 31,925 were reported by Miller Howard Invs New York. Bank reported 49,851 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 5.22 million shares. Optimum Invest has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). State Street reported 37.82M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 38,667 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd has 529,644 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 8,070 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Com holds 17,673 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 132,916 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 3.46M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Lc holds 193,739 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 11.36 million shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 11,547 shares to 16,073 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 7,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr Standard Physical Gold Shs Etf.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,999 shares to 92,481 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 218,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

