Ppl Com (PPL) Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Trimmed Its Holding by $385,640; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Saybrook Capital Decreased Holding by $1.08 Million

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 72,120 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 84,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 3.26M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “3M Announces PFAS Initiatives & Actions – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.41% or 26,844 shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,675 shares. Milestone Incorporated reported 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1832 Asset LP holds 17,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bank reported 0.53% stake. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 22,685 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.3% or 82,208 shares. Hexavest invested in 0% or 1,885 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,465 shares. Lourd Capital Lc holds 4,750 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 35,405 are held by Hamel. S&T Savings Bank Pa has invested 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Co has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown & Research Company has 115,900 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 0.17% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 160,008 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2,200 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.98% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 75,025 were reported by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bell Bancorp has 0.66% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 94,775 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 37,413 are owned by Beck Limited Com. 8,878 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 42,371 shares. Van Eck stated it has 2,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.79 million shares. Country Club Trust Commerce Na invested in 0.62% or 174,858 shares.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 4,092 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Mid (SCHM) by 21,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).