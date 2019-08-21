Ppl Com (PPL) Market Value Declined While Churchill Management Increased Holding by $519,498; Newtyn Management Continues to Hold Holding in Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 16,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 41,123 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 24,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 401,253 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $593.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 12,297 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 44,111 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0% or 22,268 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 22,965 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Corsair Capital Mgmt LP has 27,628 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt holds 0% or 12,316 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 861 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 67,663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 14,527 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 427,071 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 96,439 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 38,376 were accumulated by Bogle Management LP De.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,335 shares, and cut its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,982 are held by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation. Putnam Invs invested in 57,167 shares. Regions Financial holds 1.15 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability owns 111,975 shares. Wheatland Advsr Inc reported 65,888 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs owns 2.88M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 132,266 shares. 143,788 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Iowa Bank accumulated 0.15% or 9,974 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 60,177 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 19,660 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. 21,769 were accumulated by Fiduciary Tru. Cibc Markets reported 17,161 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,959 shares to 65,869 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR) by 20,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,424 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).