PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at finnCap; Ames National (ATLO) Sentiment Is 1.62

Ames National Corp (ATLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 21 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 13 decreased and sold their equity positions in Ames National Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.18 million shares, up from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ames National Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 17 New Position: 4.

Today, finnCap reconfirmed their “Corporate” rating on PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock in an analyst report sent to investors.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, leases, develops, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of 769.21 million GBP. It operates a portfolio of 40 owned, managed, leased, and franchised hotels with a total of approximately 9,200 rooms under the Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts, art'otel, and Arenaturist brand names. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio. The firm also operates 4 holiday apartment complexes, 8 campsites, and approximately 50 food and beverage outlets in Istria, Croatia under the Arenaturist brand name.

The stock increased 0.26% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1734.5. About 300 shares traded. PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding firm that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company has market cap of $246.59 million. The firm offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation for 56,855 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 24,167 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L.P. has 0% invested in the company for 16,010 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 756 shares.

