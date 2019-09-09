Ppg Industries (PPG) Valuation Rose While Novare Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 11,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 23,731 shares to 163,669 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG adhesives partnership for lightweight vehicles – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Piedmont Inv Incorporated invested in 4,956 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,866 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 4,068 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 81,677 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). King Luther Corp has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 26,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Co. James Invest reported 400 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd holds 0.07% or 63,962 shares in its portfolio. First Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mirae Asset Investments has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Utd Cap Advisers Lc reported 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested in 0.31% or 35,005 shares.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $374.19M for 17.87 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134,899 were accumulated by Blue Chip Prtn. 496,200 are owned by Westwood Mngmt Il. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tompkins Fincl invested in 2.52% or 107,392 shares. Stephens Inv Management Gp Ltd Llc owns 1,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 384,214 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6,239 shares. Glovista Investments invested in 3,600 shares. Roundview Ltd Com holds 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 102,910 shares. Sun Life Fin has 13,075 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Crossvault Management Limited holds 84,353 shares. Tru Inv Advisors reported 39,635 shares or 5.51% of all its holdings. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 498.90 million shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% or 9,760 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.00 million shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.82M shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $195.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.