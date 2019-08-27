Ppg Industries (PPG) Stock Value Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Position; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Cut Its Stake

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 17,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 26,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 1.11 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 338,936 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares to 199,605 shares, valued at $28.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 16,933 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cap Advsrs Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 58 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Scotia Cap Incorporated invested in 2,347 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 931 shares. 4,136 are owned by Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo. Hightower Ltd stated it has 27,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Trust stated it has 2.80 million shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 21,899 are owned by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc. Great Lakes has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). New England Research And Mngmt holds 4,315 shares. Novare Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Horizon Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 16.54 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,470 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 15,224 shares. 467,221 are owned by Invesco Limited. The New York-based G2 Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Gru stated it has 34,689 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 8,432 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Granahan Invest Inc Ma stated it has 402,871 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 438,792 shares. Moreover, Manchester Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1,392 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1,033 shares. 1,913 are owned by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability. Texas-based King Luther Capital has invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).