Ppg Industries (PPG) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Raised Position by $71.34 Million; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $3.40 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 142,247 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 43,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 111,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 535,249 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.41M shares to 5.48 million shares, valued at $294.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstcash Inc. by 224,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.

