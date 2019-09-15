Ppg Industries (PPG) Position Maintained by Quantitative Investment Management Llc; Perigon Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $524,755 as Stock Price Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 59.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 20,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 54,276 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 785,993 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 47.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 11,165 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 34,830 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 23,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 75,808 shares to 85,992 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Transportation Averageetf (IYT) by 10,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,182 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Tom Donovan Arena in New Brunswick, Canada – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPG adhesives partnership for lightweight vehicles – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Selected for DOE Partnership to Speed Development, Testing of Adhesives for Lightweight Vehicles – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 855,833 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 11,947 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Northeast Investment Management reported 0.02% stake. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Company holds 1,760 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Limited Co owns 3,300 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.03% or 4,804 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 43,422 shares stake. Brookstone Capital Management owns 2,381 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Whittier Trust owns 10,597 shares. 42,944 were reported by Huntington Bank. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 829,803 shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 2,614 shares stake.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,976.88 up 102.72 points – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: MCD, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.