Ppg Industries (PPG) Position Maintained by Mawer Investment Management Ltd; Private Management Group Lowered Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $3.12 Million; Shares Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 67,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 510,388 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81M, down from 578,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 1.29 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 16,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 989,844 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72M, up from 973,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.34. About 1.02 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Street Pptys Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 72,047 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.38M shares to 9.75M shares, valued at $165.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,425 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).