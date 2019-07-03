Ppg Industries (PPG) Market Valuation Rose While Strs Ohio Has Increased Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Lifted by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,459 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 4,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,153 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67M, up from 302,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 413,472 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 7,100 shares to 204,930 shares, valued at $21.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,537 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 343,703 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc has 1.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,667 shares. California-based Leisure Management has invested 0.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 206,664 shares. 1832 Asset Lp reported 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.05% or 2,098 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,308 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt holds 2.16% or 29,851 shares in its portfolio. 11,874 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Old Second Bank Of Aurora stated it has 170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 401,817 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 6,512 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Liability has invested 1.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paragon Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 526 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & holds 0.31% or 1,433 shares in its portfolio.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 32,870 shares to 276,459 shares, valued at $32.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

