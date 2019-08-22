Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder Novare Capital Management Trimmed Position; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Increased Its Cerner (CERN) Stake by $304,323 as Shares Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 11,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.7. About 539,808 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,140 shares to 167,384 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings.