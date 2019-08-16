Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Position by $476,000; Financial Engines Advisors Trimmed Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 6,733 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, down from 10,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 327,760 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 40,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 201,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, down from 242,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CONCLUDES INVESTOR DAY; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Renews Presenting Sponsorship with Head Of The Charles Regatta® Through 2022; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings; 15/03/2018 – 45WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – 2018 OPERATING RESULTS WILL INCLUDE S300 MLN RISE IN TECHNOLOGY EXPENSE; 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 12YQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 32,408 shares to 90,395 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 94,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Bank of New York Mellon Shares Fell 9% on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BK Technologies to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 23,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 94,652 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 203,396 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested in 2.54 million shares. 30,137 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. 105,008 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability. First Personal Financial invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Gabelli Invest Advisers stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability invested 3.26% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Scotia Capital Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Baldwin Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 4,500 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 1.75% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 225,358 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Qci Asset Mngmt New York owns 850 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.78M for 10.58 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2 companies considering Axalta bid, report says – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PPG completes Dexmet buy – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG announces investment in Singapore – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares to 24,055 shares, valued at $28.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 340 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 2,638 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,501 shares. Cibc Ww reported 8,724 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 415,869 shares. Roundview Lc reported 5,458 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 0.06% or 69,481 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,204 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 59,609 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 15,166 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc stated it has 13,044 shares. 3,234 were reported by Colony Grp Inc Lc. 200 are held by Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability. Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 2,357 were accumulated by Horizon Limited Liability Co.