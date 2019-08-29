Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped Stake by $689,696; Rpc Energy Svcs (RES) Holding Has Boosted by Us Bancorp De

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 6,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 13,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 7,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.58. About 241,007 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Rpc Energy Svcs Inc (RES) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 41,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 64,308 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, up from 23,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Rpc Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 559,746 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Company holds 0% or 61,307 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Company reported 893 shares stake. Causeway Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 7.39M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested in 0% or 488,692 shares. Pnc Fin Service Incorporated stated it has 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Dean Capital Mngmt reported 2.15% stake. Corecommodity Mngmt accumulated 0.72% or 111,025 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 8,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 42,800 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 64,836 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.03% or 53,192 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.01% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 90,025 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 593,579 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Sep 2019 Term E (IBMH) by 89,598 shares to 892,824 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 12,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,214 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1,058 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Wedgewood Pa reported 4,310 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 39,609 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Communications Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bb&T Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 93,861 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cetera Advisor Net has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 0.38% stake. Da Davidson & has invested 0.15% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Central Bancshares & Tru invested in 5,347 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.06% or 1.27M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 3,726 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sg Americas has 5,965 shares.