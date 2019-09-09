Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped Its Holding by $689,696; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Market Valuation Rose While Jd Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 6,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 13,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 7,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.06M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Selected for DOE Partnership to Speed Development, Testing of Adhesives for Lightweight Vehicles – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Multiple Bidders Show Up for Axalta (AXTA) Auction – Source – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

