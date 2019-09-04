Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Its Stake by $1.03 Million as Share Value Rose; Ionic Capital Management Lowered Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by $2.90 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by 60.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 241,318 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 396,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 12,144 shares traded or 31.49% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 17,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 26,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 847,482 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares to 848,533 shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

