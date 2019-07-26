Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Decreased Stake by $476,000; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Trimmed Position

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $354.62. About 405,795 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 10,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 1.79M shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09 million for 31.78 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 575 shares. Signature Estate Inv Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 3,936 shares. Barbara Oil owns 2,500 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 13,340 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Communications reported 3,264 shares stake. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 2,367 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 29,712 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 84,896 shares. Buckingham Mngmt stated it has 6,658 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). De Burlo Gru owns 36,250 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 22,137 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.39% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.16% or 38,300 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt holds 10,889 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 46,705 shares to 114,300 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corporation by 8,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,709 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

