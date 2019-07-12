PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 111 1.82 N/A 5.33 21.01 Venator Materials PLC 5 0.20 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PPG Industries Inc. and Venator Materials PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PPG Industries Inc. and Venator Materials PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 7.8% Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PPG Industries Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Venator Materials PLC’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Venator Materials PLC can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PPG Industries Inc. and Venator Materials PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Venator Materials PLC 0 0 0 0.00

PPG Industries Inc.’s consensus price target is $112.4, while its potential downside is -3.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of PPG Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.4% of Venator Materials PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of PPG Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Venator Materials PLC has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -1.82% -3.89% 3.75% 3.93% 8.71% 9.5% Venator Materials PLC -3.44% -22.9% -12.17% -22.43% -70.98% 20.53%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Venator Materials PLC

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PPG Industries Inc. beats Venator Materials PLC.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.